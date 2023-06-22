ACTU
[MAJ] Vos Game Pass temps de juin 2023
par Ricardo, email @Ricardo13Gaming
Et c'est reparti pour un tour de Game Pass avec cette fois-ci peu de grosses têtes d'affiche pour commencer (si ce n'est l'envoutant Dordogne dont vous pouvez trouver sur Factor News l'interview fleuve de son créateur) mais avec pas mal de diversité : des vieilleries (Stacking), des retours dans l'abo (Hypnospace Outlaw), des japoniaiseries (Rune Factory 4), de l'horreur avec le nouveau Amnesia: The Bunker etc... Ah, et si vous avez loupé l'info pour le mois dernier, Supraland: Six Inches Under s'est incrusté il y a quelques jours.
Enfin dans les départs, si vous ne l'avez pas fait, jetez-vous sur Chorus avant qu'il ne quitte le GP, ce serait dommage de passer à côté de ce très bon Shoot.
MAJ : F.I.S.T., NFS Unbound, The Book Walker etc...
Disponible : Farworld Pioneers - Optimisé Series X/S
L'ensemble du catalogue est visible ici pour les 461 jeux console, 434 jeux PC et 371 jeux Cloud
Vous pouvez retrouver l'ensemble des articles Gamepass ici
Et avant de se quitter, un petit avant goût des mois qui arrivent :
03/07 : Arcade Paradise
05/07 : Sword & Fairy: Together Forever
14/07 : Exoprimal
Les jeux annoncés pour le mois de juin
Liste complète des jeux compatibles tactiles
Les jeux quittant le Game Pass en juin
L'ensemble du catalogue est visible ici pour les 461 jeux console, 434 jeux PC et 371 jeux Cloud
Vous pouvez retrouver l'ensemble des articles Gamepass ici
Et avant de se quitter, un petit avant goût des mois qui arrivent :
03/07 : Arcade Paradise
05/07 : Sword & Fairy: Together Forever
14/07 : Exoprimal