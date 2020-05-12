SHORTNEWS
Un festival en ligne de plus
par CBL, email @CBL_Factor
Il ne devait pas y avoir assez de conférences en ligne en Juin alors en voici une de plus : le Guerilla Collective. Du 6 au 8 Juin, des studios plus ou moins indies présenteront leurs jeux via un direct chaque jour à 19H heure française. Celui du 6 Juin sera suivi à 21H du PC Gaming Show. Il serait temps que Geoff Keighley ajoute tout cela à son calendrier qui est bien vide. La liste des studios partenaires est ci-dessous.
• 11 bit studios (credits include Frostpunk, This War of Mine)
• Another Indie (SIMULACRA 2, Yuppie Psycho)
• Coffee Stain Studios (Satisfactory, Deep Rock Galactic)
• Fellow Traveller (In Other Waters, Neo Cab)
• Funcom (Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, Conan Exiles)
• Good Shepherd Entertainment (John Wick Hex, The Eternal Cylinder)
• Headup (Bridge Constructor Portal, Pumpkin Jack)
• Humble Publishing (Temtem, Forager)
• Larian Studios (Baldur’s Gate III, Divinity: Original Sin II)
• Modern Wolf (Necronator: Dead Wrong, Out There: Oceans of Time)
• Paradox Interactive (Cities: Skylines, Stellaris)
• Raw Fury (Kingdom Two Crowns, Atomicrops)
• Rebellion (Sniper Elite 4, Zombie Army 4: Dead War)
• Those Awesome Guys (Monster Prom, Move or Die, Floppy Knights)
• Thunderful (SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Lonely Mountains: Downhill)
• United Label (Eldest Souls, Röki)
• Versus Evil (The Banner Saga, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire)
• Whitethorn Games (Aground, StarCrossed)
• WINGS Interactive (Later Daters, Lord Winklebottom Investigates)
• Ysbryd Games (World of Horror, VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action)
• ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)
• And more coming soon...
