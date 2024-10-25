Logo Factornews texte
Michel remonte un peu Ancel

CBL par CBL,  email  @CBL_Factor
Selon Insider Gaming, l'équipe qui a bossé sur Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown bosserait maintenant sur un remake du premier Rayman ayant pour nom de code "Project Steambot" et serait aidé par Ubisoft Milan. Michel Ancel qui a quitté Ubisoft il y a 4 ans serait de retour en tant que consultant. Ubisoft a confirmé qu'Ubisoft Montpellier et Ubisoft Milan était en préprod sur un nouveau Rayman et que Michel était consultant sur le projet. Cela fait plus de dix ans qu'on n'a pas eu de nouveau Rayman après l'excellent Rayman Legends qui s'est vendu à 4,5 millions d'exemplaires.
