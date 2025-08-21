SHORTNEWS
Hollow Knight: Silksong sort le 4 septembre
par Xavor2Charme, email
La voilà qui arrive, la suite de Hollow Knight tout court. Après une présentation à l'arrache au début de l'Opening Night Live, Team Cherry a sorti son trailer et annoncé une sortie au 4 septembre 2025 sur Switch, Switch 2, PC, PS5 et Xbox Series X/S.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 : Heart of Chornobyl étant lui aussi sorti, la prochaine arlésienne à sortir du bois, c'est sûr que c'est Half-Life 3.
