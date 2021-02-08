ACTU
Nouvelle extension: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
par CBL, email @CBL_Factor
Final Fantasy XIV se porte bien, merci pour lui. Square Enix bosse sur la quatrième extension pour le jeu. Appelée Endwalker, elle sortira cet automne et permettra de faire grimper son personnage jusqu'au niveau 90. On pourra visiter l'Empire Garléen et l'Ile de Thavnair. Il est même question d'aller sur la Lune. Un nouveau job sera disponible pour les soigneurs, Sage, et on pourra s'occuper d'animaux dans une réserve protégée. Au niveau de l'histoire, Endwalker bouclera l'arc scénaristique commencé avec A Realm Reborn.
Endwalker fera passer le jeu en 6.0 mais en attendant, Square bosse sur un gros patch 5.5. Prévu pour le 13 Avril, il sortira en même temps que la version PS5 du jeu. Cette dernière comprendra des graphismes améliorés, des temps de chargement plus rapide, un framerate boosté et le tout sera affiché en 4K. Si vous avez la version PS4, la mise à jour sera gratuite comme pour la transition PS3->PS4.
Endwalker:
Patch 5.5, “Death Unto Dawn.”
- Journey to Thavnair, the imperial capital of Garlemald, and even the Moon!
- New Jobs: Sage and more
- Level Cap Increase from 80 to 90
- Expansive new areas, including Garlemald, Thavnair, and the city of Radz-at-Han.
- A New Tribe: the Arkasodara
- New threats, including Anima.
- New Dungeons
- Secrets Revealed in a New Alliance Raid Series
- New Small-scale PvP Mode
- An Additional “Trust” ally: Estinien Wyrmblood
- A New Residential District: Ishgard
- Updates to the Gold Saucer
- Relaxing Fun in Island Sanctuary
- New Gear and Crafting Recipes
- Expanded Horizons via the Data Center Travel System
- New Main Scenario Quests – The story update—split into two parts—will pave the way for the Endwalker storyline.
- New Alliance Raid – The third chapter of the NieR-inspired YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid series.
- “Sorrow of Werlyt” Questline Update – The thrilling conclusion of the Warrior of Light and Gaius’ quest to thwart the Empire’s warmachina development project.
- New Trial: The Cloud Deck – Players can face off against the fearsome Diamond Weapon in this latest trial, which will be available in both Normal and Extreme difficulties.
- New Dungeon: Paglth’an – Players can tackle this new story dungeon alongside fellow adventurers or a party of non-player characters via Trust System compatibility.
- “Save the Queen” Questline Update – Alongside the addition of a new field area, “Zadnor,” players can further upgrade their Resistance Weapons to their final and most powerful stage.
- New Unreal Trial – The next powered-up version of an existing primal will be unleashed upon level 80 heroes, providing players with a new challenge and a chance to collect unique prizes.
- Crafter Updates – High-level crafters can look forward to new content in Patch 5.5 that will earn them special achievements and unique crafting tools.
- Ishgard Restoration Update – Locals of The Firmament will periodically hold Fêtes to celebrate the completion of the restoration.
- “Explorer Mode’’ Update – The Explorer Mode feature will be expanded to feature additional dungeons. Explorer Mode allows players to explore dungeons free from danger to capture striking and fun screenshots while enabling the use of mounts and minions. Players will also now be able to use performance actions while in dungeons, such as playing musical instruments.
- Performance Action Updates – Players will now be able to change instruments at any time while performing, and a new instrument will be added.
- Job Adjustments for PvE and PvP Actions, New Custom Deliveries, Ocean Fishing Update, New Mounts and more.