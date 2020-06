(MàJ) itch.io lance un bundle pour l'égalité raciale

"Please do not run scripts to issue 100s of request to the site. It is not necessary to go and click on everything to own it. You already own everything as soon as you’ve bought it. We decided that more people would rather their library not be flooded with hundreds of things they don’t want, and let them choose the things they do want by making all the bundle items hidden by default.



We also made this change to reduce load on the server, since there are thousands of people buying the bundle. After the bundle hype has died down we’d be glad to look into adding a button to show everything in your library at once. In the meantime we’ll be making more changes to how games are displayed on the bundle download page to make it easier to find what you’re looking for.



Thanks"